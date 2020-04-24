LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams announced they have reached an agreement on how the state’s primary elections, special elections and local option elections scheduled for June 23, 2020.

The agreement says that Kentucky voters can vote by mail through an absentee ballot due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today’s Executive Order and regulations that will be created by the Kentucky State Board of Elections will allow all Kentuckians who are registered to vote for the upcoming primary to vote by mail through an absentee ballot,” said Gov. Beshear. “While there will be significant education and work required, we are committed to making sure this election will be held in a safe manner while we are in this worldwide health pandemic.”

Secretary Adams sent Gov. Beshear a formal letter of recommendation Thursday. Friday Beshear issued an Executive Order that outlines the election procedures that will be in place in June.

“Voters across the political spectrum will be pleased with this plan to protect both democracy and public health,” said Secretary Adams. “I’m grateful to Governor Beshear for his leadership, and his working in good faith with me toward ensuring a successful and safe election.”

Beshear also said the State Board of Elections will be working on a plan to safely conduct limited in-person voting and a possible drive-through voting option for residents who cannot vote by mail.

The ballot will be sent to all 3.4 million Kentucky registered voters to explain the process to request an absentee ballot. Voters will then have the option to use the "medical emergency" option on the absentee ballot to cast their vote.

