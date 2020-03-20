INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb and Secretary of State Connie Lawson announced an agreement to move the date of the 2020 Indiana primary election from May 5 to June 2.

All dates associated with the primary, like military and overseas ballots, will be moved back 28 days.

Holcomb, Lawson and the Republican and Democratic Party Chairs have recommended that the Indiana Election Commission suspend all absentee by-mail rules to allow anyone to vote by mail in the primary and confirm any ballots with a May 5 date will be valid.

"I believe the bipartisan recommendations we have asked the Indiana Election Commission to take will allow us to provide all Hoosiers the opportunity to vote," Lawson said.

When asked if the date will be pushed back again, Lawson said officials agreed they will continue to make sure there's a primary if something were to happen.

Officials also asked the Indiana Election Commission to enable medical professional to be eligible members of traveling board to let nursing home and hospital patients vote, and give family members the ability to deliver absentee ballots for them.

Indiana Election Commission Chairman Paul Okeson has called a meeting of the Indiana Election Commission on Wednesday, March 25 at 10 a.m. to discuss the recommendations.

The Kentucky primary has also been pushed back to June 23.

