After pumping $11M into her campaign, Kelly Craft finishes 3rd in GOP gubernatorial primary

After all is said and done, Craft believes her campaign has had a lasting impression across Kentucky.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kelly Craft supporters in Lexington were hopeful for a victory, but despite spending nearly $11 million on her gubernatorial hopes, Craft’s dreams of leading the commonwealth fell short.

During Tuesday’s primary, Craft never had the lead and hovered in third place most of the night behind attorney general Daniel Cameron and commissioner of agriculture Ryan Quarles.

Craft loaned her campaign nearly $11 million, giving her an advantage during the campaign cycle to run ads attacking her GOP competition including Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

The former United Nations ambassador brought in Senator Ted Cruz last Saturday in hopes of gaining momentum ahead of the primary.

After Daniel Cameron was declared the winner, Craft conceded the race in a room full of hopeful supporters.

“I know the countless hours you have spent knocking on doors, texting, making phone calls, picking up signs and helping out our campaign in any way possible,” she said. “It really means so much that you showed up, day after day, made sacrifices and supported us no matter what and I’ve been humbled by the support.”

In all, she believed her campaign has had a lasting impression across Kentucky.

“I see a land of opportunity and a world of potential for the future generations across the Bluegrass and I’m hopeful that each and every child and grandchild here in Kentucky will have the tools they need to achieve their wildest dreams. That’s why I was running [for governor] for our children and our grandchildren’s future,” she said.

Her running mate, state Senator Max Wise said he was grateful for what he calls an extraordinary opportunity.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our family to get to experience things across the Commonwealth of Kentucky that many families would have only dreamed of being a part of,” he said.

What’s next for Kelly Craft?

Before closing out her speech, Craft said she didn't want to be anywhere else and that she's leaving "everything on the table" -- a nod to her Kitchen Table tour.

She said the Republican Party should focus on defeating Gov. Andy Beshear in the November general election.

Despite several attack ads on the campaign trail, Craft is signaling her support for Daniel Cameron.

► Contact reporter Bobbi McSwine at BMcSwine@whas11.com or on Facebook or Twitter.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.