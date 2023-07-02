Kelly Craft doubles down on 'dismantling' Kentucky Department of Education

As education quickly becomes one of the early talking points in the race for Kentucky governor, Kelly Craft is already under the microscope.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Republican candidate for Kentucky governor is again in the spotlight after her comments about state education leadership, saying she would 'dismantle' the state Department of Education (KDE) if elected.

Kelly Craft now faces a slew of questions, and some criticism, after a Democratic Super PAC posted multiple recordings on social media. Craft can be heard repeatedly making the pledge at an open press event, saying it would be one of her first moves as governor.

Now, she's doubled down on it.

WHAS11 talked with Craft's campaign Tuesday. They declined the opportunity for an interview, but did share their side in a statement sent to our newsroom.

A campaign spokesperson revealed what he says Craft said after the seven-second audio clip cuts off:

"We must revamp this entire department, and when I’m governor and I appoint the people to the state school board, I want those individuals to be Senate confirmed. They need to be confirmed, we all deserve to know who the governor is appointing to make decisions based upon the curriculum that are children and the future for our children."

A KDE spokesperson said in a statement that dismantling the agency is outside the authority of the Governor.

"Under statute, the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is a separate agency that is not under the control of the Governor's office," the agency said. "As of today, KDE has 385 employees that are Frankfort-based and 698 employees that work at the Kentucky School for the Blind, Kentucky School for the Deaf and at one of the 50 Area Technology Centers (ATCs)."

Former Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) Board member Sam Corbett, an expert on education policies on a state and local level, agrees this action is likely out of the governor's power -- at least on their own.

"I would think it would have to be a legislative action, so therefore would a 'Governor Craft' be able to work with the leadership of the House and the Senate to make that change?" Corbett said. "The reality is I don't think you can separate the politics from the world of elementary and secondary education."

For context, Kentucky's governor does appoint 11 of 15 people serving on the state's Board of Education (KBE), which oversees the entire public school system. In fact, Governor Andy Beshear made sweeping changes through executive order when he first came into office back in 2019, but state law now says the governor cannot reorganize the Board this way.

Regardless, Craft is doubling down on her rhetoric as lawmakers reconvene the General Assembly in Frankfort focusing on education and teacher shortages.

"No one can hide that our current State Board of Education and Department of Education are a mess - pushing woke agendas in our schools," she said in a statement. "I’ll dismantle our current board and start over. I’ll empower parents, send more resources to the classroom, and end the woke nonsense being pushed in our schools.”

Craft is also facing pushback for a recent television commercial claiming the fight against drug abuse is personal.

"As a mother, this is personal to me because I've experienced that empty chair at my table," she says. According to The Associated Press, when pushed for details on the empty chair, Craft said she had a close family member who went to rehab to overcome addiction.

WHAS11 has also reached out to her campaign about the ad, but have not heard back as of Tuesday evening.

