Longtime Jefferson County Sheriff John Aubrey wins seventh term

The second-place contender, Stephen Yancey, is a former Jefferson County Sheriff's Department deputy and lieutenant and came the closest to unseating Aubrey.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sheriff John Aubrey faced down his first primary challenger in more than 20 years.

The second-place contender, Stephen Yancey, is a former Jefferson County Sheriff's Department deputy and lieutenant and came the closest to unseating Aubrey.

Before the results came in, he said if he lost this race, it wouldn’t be the end.

"I would like to stay in politics and help the community, because that's exactly why I'm doing it.

Louisville needs change and help and it's a progressive city,” Yancey said. “I'm a lifelong Democrat and I'll be helping the Democratic party as much as I can.”

Candidate George Rodman came in third. Rodman is a nearly 30-year law enforcement veteran who ran on the idea of modernizing the department.

He's also the father of LMPD officer Nick Rodman who was killed in the line of duty on 2017.

"I honestly prayed to Nick and got a sign from Nick that ‘Dad it’s your time,’ and ever since I've kept my head down and tried to get my message out there,” he said.

A fourth candidate, Martin McDonald fell behind the other challengers as the results came in.

As for Aubrey, he told WHAS11 last week the current state of the sheriff's department is the result of his two decades of rebuilding. Aubrey said the other candidates didn't have his track record or experience.

WHAS11 was told Aubrey would not be available to speak with the media until after the race was officially called.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.