Charles Booker becomes first Black Kentuckian to win a Democratic primary for US Senate

The former State Representative defeated several other challengers in his quest to face Senator Rand Paul in November's general election.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former State Representative Charles Booker made history after securing his Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate during Tuesday’s Kentucky primary.

He now becomes the first Black Kentuckian to win a Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.

Not long after he secured the win, Booker tweeted “It’s official. I am the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Kentucky. In November, we will make history by defeating Rand Paul and expanding our Senate majority.”

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker shared his enthusiasm after Booker’s historic nomination.

“One of the things that makes me excited is the idea of having Charles – brother Booker as a colleague in the Senate. I am excited about that prospect and I know we can make it happen. Charles knows that this historic moment is powerful, but it’s only just the beginning,” he said.

The battle will be tough as incumbent Senator Rand Paul also won his primary and is seeking a third term.

He also sent out a message, thanking his supporters for their votes adding that he is “honored to serve and honored to have their vote.”

The two will face off in the general election on Nov. 7.

