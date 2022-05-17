Republican Bill Dieruf captures nomination for Louisville mayor

The former Jeffersontown mayor won Tuesday’s primary by about three-fourths of the vote, running against three other candidates.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Republican Bill Dieruf has won the GOP nomination for Louisville mayor.



“We can lead this community to where we are unified in purpose and realize what Louisville can be,” he said.

Many of his supporters came out in full swing.

Some own businesses in Jeffersontown and have seen Dieruf in action as mayor there for 12 years and before that, on the city council for 10.

“He’s running for everybody in Louisville to make it a better place for everybody, not just the Republicans or Democrats,” a supporter told WHAS11 News.

Dieruf said one of his top priorities is safety and he plans to bring along Jeffersontown’s current Chief of Police, Rick Sanders if he wins in November.

"We have to make this city a place where you would tell your friends from other places to come here because it's a place that you love and you cherish," he said.

Dieruf says he knows the road to November will be long, but he's ready.

"I look forward to being your next mayor."

Dieruf will take on Democratic challenger Craig Greenberg in November.

