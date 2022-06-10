'It's an affront on personal liberty': Jewish women file lawsuit against Kentucky abortion law

This lawsuit is also different because it focuses on the new law's potential restrictions on in vitro fertilization (IVF).

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a new lawsuit, three Jewish women have come forward to challenge Kentucky's abortion ban, claiming the law discriminates against their faith.

When people with a uterus use IVF to conceive, multiple fertilized embryos are implanted and the most viable one is chosen. The others are then discarded.

The fear is under this new abortion ban, the procedure could be considered illegal.

"In sum they could be forced to carry to term a fetus that would not survive childbirth and it's incredibly cruel," attorney Aaron Kemper said.

He further called it an "affront to women across the Commonwealth regardless of race, religion or creed."

They also argued the law caters to Christian beliefs and does not consider Jewish beliefs where abortions are allowed and sometimes necessary.

Kentucky Representative candidate Daniel Grossberg joined the group, saying many of his colleagues have already asked about how the Jewish faith views on abortion.

"These laws are not just an affront to women," he said. "It's an affront on personal liberty and, as the lawsuit explains, an affront to Judaism itself."

The lawsuit claims the ban is based in a very narrow view of what "human life" is; one that lawyers said is established by a small subset of people and is imposed on other groups.

The Kentucky Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a case involving the abortion ban in November after the election.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said although they have not received the complaint, he is committed to defending Kentucky's pro-life laws.

“The General Assembly has made it clear that Kentucky will protect unborn life and these laws are an important part of the Commonwealth," he said.

Indiana has a similar suit making its way through the courts.

A group of anonymous women challenged the abortion law. They said it violates the Religious Freedom Act.

They believe they must be able to have the option of abortion in their Jewish faith, and they said that belief is protected under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act passed in 2015.

The next hearing for Indiana's abortion lawsuit is Oct. 14.

