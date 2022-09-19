Women's group hosts public forum about upcoming election

The League of Women Voters addressed critical changes in Kentucky’s voting laws, including photo ID requirements and early voting days.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The November elections are fast approaching, and a group hosted a public forum Monday to inform the public of the issues on the ballot.

The League of Women Voters addressed critical changes in Kentucky’s voting laws, including photo ID requirements and early voting days.

The group said with so many items on this year’s ballot, they want people to make sure they are prepared to get out there and vote.

“Go online…govotekentucky.com, make sure your registration and people you know, and love, and care about and want to vote that their registration is up to date,” President Delores Pregliasco said.

Pregliasco mentioned the Metro Council Districts are different.

“So find out, make sure where it is you’re going to vote, who you’re voting for and who your representatives are,” she said.

Some of the items on the 2022 ballot include deciding the fate of abortion with Amendment 2 and the Louisville mayoral race.

Amendment 2 states:

"To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion."

Right now, abortion is mostly illegal in Kentucky, but voting yes would block efforts to override the ban.

Louisville will have a new mayor for the first time in 12 years; Democrat Craig Greenberg is facing the current Jeffersontown mayor, Republican Bill Dieruf.

While the general election is Nov. 8, the last day to register to vote in person is Oct. 11.

