McGrath feeling good, enthusiastic about chances on Election Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Going into one of the most watched, hottest Senate races around the country, Democratic candidate Amy McGrath is feeling good on Election Day.

McGrath credits the energy of getting everyday people involved in her grassroots campaign which she said she’s most proud of.

“We’re helping to reach out to everybody. Your neighbors, your friends. That’s why the grassroots campaign is so, so incredibly important. Because it’s not powered by special interests – it’s not powered by the wealthiest 1%, the big lobbyists – people that can write big checks, its powered by everyday people and their families,” she explained.

The pandemic hasn’t slowed down those wanting their voices heard and it’s encouraged many around Kentucky to take advantage of voting options prior to Election Day.

As of 3 p.m. on Election Day, 1,952,410 Kentuckians have voted absentee, in-person early and in-person. Total voter turnout for the 2016 general election was 1,955,165 and the Kentucky secretary of state believes around 2.2 million Kentuckians will place their ballots by the time polls close.

“At this point we’ve had more women in Jefferson County cast their ballots by double than the amount of Republican men,” McGrath said. “We have an enormous amount of energy right now. We have more people who have voted prior to this election than we saw in all of 2016. That’s incredible.”

And with that enthusiasm, she believes a Democrat can win the seat held by longtime Senator and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“We saw it last year and I think we’re going to see it again,” she expressed.

She was pointing out the close gubernatorial race between current Governor Andy Beshear and former Governor Matt Bevin. More than 5,000 votes separated the two and Beshear was later decided the winner.

McGrath is standing firm on wanting to be the candidate who goes to Washington to represent all of Kentucky.

“I’m somebody that’s going to work for Kentucky. And that’s the other part of my message – I think it’s pretty clear when you see somebody like Senator McConnell, he’s been around so long, having that extra push, working that little bit harder, that’s just not something he’s going to do. That’s something I’m going to do,” she said. “I’m the kind of person and leader that wants to listen and wants to learn and wants to always work to be better.”

She said she wants to have competent leaders that negotiate, compromise and gets things done for what the country needs, saying this is what the Kentucky Senate race is all about.

“That’s why I’m really hopeful – I’m hopeful actually for our entire country today.”

