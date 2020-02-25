FRANKFORT, Ky. — A bill supporters believe could create better racial diversity in juries is halfway to becoming law in Kentucky. The issue has been a hotly debated topic for more than a decade. One aspect that supporters have fought to make a reality is finally gaining traction.

Kentucky Senate Bill 132 unanimously passed the Senate on Monday and is headed to the House. It would add Kentuckians with state issued IDs to the master voter list in each county. Currently, only those with driver’s licenses or on the voter registration or income tax rolls are in the pool.

Denise Clayton is the Chief Judge of the Kentucky Court of Appeals, she also chairs the Racial Fairness Commission which was put together by the Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice to tackle the issue of jury diversity.

“The Racial Fairness Commission, in its report on the jury process back in 2007 or 2008 made the same recommendation, among others," explained Judge Clayton. “It's great that the Senate bill is going to allow for the addition of the state issued IDs.

She believes the plan would create better jury diversity. SB 132 cosponsor, Louisville Democrat, Senator Gerald Neal, is confident the plan will pass this year and will benefit more than racial diversity.

“It goes more than racial diversity," Senator Neal explained. "It deals with poor folks as well because people who do not have traditional IDs would be not considered in the jury pool. In this situation, they would could be considered in the jury pool by acquiring those IDs and therefore that diversifies the jury pool as it relates to class, in terms of income as well as racial.”

Other ideas such as raising jury pay, letting former felons serve or using public assistance rolls for the pool are talked about by those who've long fought for some change. While those are not in the conversation now, supporters are just happy that part of the conversation finally seems closer than ever to reality.

Senate Bill 132 still must clear the Kentucky House before it can become law.

