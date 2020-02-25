MADISON, Indiana — After several students and staff members were sent to the hospital for a vaping-related illness, Madison Consolidated Schools said preliminary lab results show no controlled substances present in the vaping devices “to this point.” The school gave the updates in a Facebook post.

Indiana State Police sent the devices to be tested to determine what was causing people to become ill. While it appears there were no illegal substances in the devices, the final reports from the State Board of Health are still pending and a list of ingredients has not been released.

ISP previously told WHAS11 each piece of evidence contained traces of three chemicals.

Once the final list of ingredients is released, they hope students will make informed decisions about what they put in their bodies.

