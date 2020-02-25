LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The old, vacant Kmart building and lot in Hikes Point will soon have occupants.

Norton Healthcare will take over the 46,000 square-feet facility for its CPA Labs.

The work is expected to be complete in early 2021.

McMahan Realty Group has already brought in a new Kentucky Fried Chicken and CVS drug store on part of that property.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.