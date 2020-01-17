FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has intensified his push for a criminal-justice overhaul.

The governor said Friday that rising inmate populations and crumbling prisons are sapping the state of money needed for education and health care.

Beshear says the state needs to reduce incarceration rates, which in turn would create opportunities to consolidate prisons.

He calls it the “fiscally responsible thing to do." He's calling for bipartisan discussions with state lawmakers.

Cost increases to maintain corrections operations are estimated to exceed $115 million through the fiscal year 2022.

RELATED: Gov. Beshear encourages unity in Frankfort, support for teacher pay raise during State of Commonwealth address

RELATED: Andy Beshear to give State of the Commonwealth speech

RELATED: Beshear administration seeks Medicaid contract proposals

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.