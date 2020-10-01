FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear's administration has issued a request for proposals for Medicaid managed care contracts.

The move comes after Beshear canceled contracts awarded by former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's administration near the end of Bevin's term last year.

Contracts with Aetna via Coventry Cares, Anthem Inc., Humana Inc. via CareSource, Passport Health Plan and Wellcare expire June 30.

The Bevin administration dropped Passport Health Plan in awarding $8 billion annually in Medicaid contracts in November to Aetna, Humana, Wellcare and newcomers United Healthcare and Molina Health Care. The administration hopes to select providers in the spring.

