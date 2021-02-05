Charles Booker announces US Senate campaign, looks to unseat Rand Paul in 2022

Booker is expected to make a formal announcement at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage at Noon Thursday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release, former Kentucky state representative Charles Booker has announced a run for US Senate. The Democrat is looking to unseat Republican incumbent Rand Paul, who is seeking a third term, in 2022.

Booker previously ran for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 Kentucky Primary, ultimately losing the bid to Mitch McConnell challenger, Amy McGrath.

In a tweet to make the campaign announcement, Booker said, "Let’s make freedom ring. Real freedom, from the hood to the holler. We can start by taking our seat back from Rand Paul. I’m running."

Since his Kentucky Primary run in 2020, Booker started a non-profit organization, 'Hood to the Holler,' which "focuses on leveraging momentum for positive change in Kentucky," according to the organization's website.

Booker is expected to hold a press conference at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage at Noon Thursday to announce his Senate campaign.

