'Don't doubt what's possible in Kentucky': Charles Booker touts fundraising for potential Senate bid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Democrat Charles Booker has raised more than $500,000 since forming an exploratory committee signaling his interest in challenging Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul next year in Kentucky.

The former state representative said he was "strongly considering" making the run in March after an unsuccessful Senate bid for the Democratic nomination in the Kentucky Primary in 2020, ultimately losing to Mitch McConnell challenger Amy McGrath.

After the loss, Booker announced a new organization to build on progressive causes he championed during his campaign. Hood to the Holler is focused on breaking down racial and class barriers for positive change in Kentucky.

Booker officially announced in April that he was forming an exploratory committee.

He said Wednesday that his fundraising in the past month shows he would “have the resources needed to win” if he were to enter the race against Paul.

Booker would face an uphill challenge against Paul in Republican-trending Kentucky. Paul will seek a third term in 2022. Booker has not signaled when he will announce whether he’s formally entering the campaign.

Last month, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders made a visit to Louisville in support of Charles Booker at his rally for Kentucky's working class.

In just over 4 weeks, we’ve received 17,000 contributions and raised over $500,000. Don’t doubt what’s possible in Kentucky. Good morning. Posted by Charles Booker on Wednesday, May 19, 2021