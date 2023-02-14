Bill reorganizing Kentucky's child welfare system passes Senate committee

The current system sends complaints regarding a decision in a child abuse case to the same department that made the decision.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A state Senate committee passed a bill on Tuesday that would reorganize the way Kentucky's child welfare system is structured.

The bill would make people wanting to open a case go through a completely separate office outside of the Cabinet of Health and Family Services.

The hope is to create a more organized system with outside accountability.

"We're gonna have to look at each and every function within state government, and my personal opinion, in the next two budget cycles, and maybe for the next decade. We're gonna have to give priority to education and workforce development," Sen. Stephen Meredith (R-D5) said.

The new office would recommend corrective actions in child abuse cases, review requests to appeal child abuse allegations and investigate complaints about the Department.

