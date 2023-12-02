Kentucky lawmakers mull over sports betting bills

On the day of the big game, there are renewed conversation on big bets in Kentucky, as lawmakers attempt to legalize sports betting in the commonwealth.

KENTUCKY, USA — As Super Bowl LVII, comes to a close with Kansas City on top, those who bet the odds would be in the Chiefs' favor have lined their pockets with a bit of cash—just not here in Kentucky.

The commonwealth is one of just 13 other states that have yet to legalize sports betting in some form, but some legislators are trying to change that.

Kentucky legislators are mulling over two bills this legislative session that would legalize sports betting: House Bill 106 and Senate Bill 73.

There have been several failed attempts at legalization these last few years, though some are willing to take the bet that all changes in 2023.

"If you're a betting person, which I'm not, I think it's a long shot that we get it done this sessio," Sen. David Yates, R-Jefferson, said. "But we're getting really close."

Yates is the sponsor of SB 73, which primarily focuses on legalizing sports gambling in Kentucky, buy Yates says its narrow in scope.

Unlike previous years, any legislation considered right now will have to be more narrowly focused, Yates says. That means things like fantasy sports-betting and online poker are out.

"It's a little more narrowly tailored. But it gets the camel's nose under the tent," Yates said. "So there is support."

By the numbers, more nearly two-thirds of Kentuckians support legalizing sports betting in some form, according to Kentucky Sports Betting Now.

A 2022 survey completed by the group found that widespread support comes from across party lines too, with a majority of Republicans, Independents and Democrats, all in.

Opposition mainly argues the lack of morality surrounding gambling. Many believe legalization may lead to Kentuckians developing gambling addictions.

"We have bipartisan support. Now, it's just whether or not we have enough," Yates said. "I believe that every member in the Democratic caucus supports it, our governor supports it and we have Republican leadership that supports it."

One of Gov. Andy Beshear's main arguments for legalization is the recent success seen in surrounding states, where it's legal.

"We should have instituted sports betting four, five years ago," Beshear said, Feb. 9. "It's just a part of people's entertainment. It is ridiculous that we don't have sports betting now."

Looking at some of the successes in other states, Indiana's Sports Betting Commission reports the Hoosier state raked in $427 million dollars in tax revenue from sports betting, in January 2023 alone.

As for Ohio, one of most recent states to legalize sports gambling, it predicts revenues will reach over $1 billion dollars in 2023.

Yates said one challenge right now is the shortened legislative session.

Being it is an odd-ended year, lawmakers only have 30 days to pass any bills.

That also means there's a higher vote threshold needed to pass any bills in the senate. Last year 20 votes would have been needed. This year, that threshold is 23 votes.

If you or someone you love is struggling with a gambling problem confidential help is available 24/7 through the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-(800) 522-4700.

