FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - For nearly four years as attorney general, Andy Beshear filed a series of lawsuits accusing then-Gov. Matt Bevin of abusing his executive powers.

Now Beshear is being sued by the people he ousted from the state school board on his first day as governor.

The new Democratic governor wielded his executive authority Tuesday to reorganize the Kentucky Board of Education with 11 new members. Members of the disbanded board were ready for the move.

They're taking the new governor to court claiming he overreached his authority by removing them before their terms expired.