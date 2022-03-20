'You can't spell community without unity': Hundreds march in downtown Louisville to support Ukraine

Ukrainians living here in Louisville shared stories of their country and what their family and friends are facing back home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People in Kentucky gathered in Louisville today to raise awareness and money for the people of Ukraine.

Hundreds took to Waterfront Park to rally and march for Ukrainians as the country continues to be attacked.

"You can't spell community without unity," said Olga Sabina, a Ukrainian living in Louisville.

Support Ukraine, a simple yet vital message protestors made very clear.

"You know, maybe we can help 20 families today like maybe we can make sure they've got water for the next month," said Destiny Petitt, an organizer with Slava Ukraini International.

At the rally, Ukrainians living here in Louisville shared stories of their country and what their family and friends are facing back home.

"I'm not gonna say goodbye to my childhood, I'm not gonna say goodbye to my people," said Sabina.

Sabina said it's been incredibly tough to watch her family and friends struggle to even leave their homes due to fear.

"For the first week, I was paralyzed. I was paralyzed, just like already. I was watching, I was sending them messages. Are you alive? Are you okay? And then I had a call for action," said Sabina.

According to Petitt, the organization started when Sabina was receiving videos from her family and wanted to do something. That's when Petitt suggested organizing.

Petitt said she has protested with Black Lives Matter before and asked some if they would be willing to help Sabina. And they said yes.

"And so one person grabbed some flowers, one person got buttons, I did all of the art inside of the space, and another person did the paperwork. Now we have an LLC," said Petitt.

Gallery: Hundreds of Kentuckians rally in support of Ukraine at Waterfront 1/36

2/36

3/36

4/36

5/36

6/36

7/36

8/36

9/36

10/36

11/36

12/36

13/36

14/36

15/36

16/36

17/36

18/36

19/36

20/36

21/36

22/36

23/36

24/36

25/36

26/36

27/36

28/36

29/36

30/36

31/36

32/36

33/36

34/36

35/36

36/36 1 / 36

The organization was able to bring in more than $1500 at the rally, an amount that Sabina says will go a long way.

"About $100 here is $3,000 of their dollars," said Sabina.

The rally Sunday actually started at Waterfront Park but it then moved to the streets. That's where organizers and protestors alike said they had one message: they are not giving up.

"This is who we are as a core, you know, this is who we are, this is, we don't have a choice, this is the only choice we have is to fight," said Sabina.

Petitt said this is an important issue people need to take seriously and pay attention to.

As for Sabina, she says it's now or never. Saying when it comes to her fellow Louisvillians, it's time for all to stand up.

"This is not just our life. This is other community members lives that also are affected. And when those community members are affected, the whole community is affected," said Sabina.

Click here, if you would like to find ways to support Slava Ukraini International and their efforts.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.