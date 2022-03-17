'It needs to be done': Louisville volunteer pays higher gas prices to feed neighborhood

Meals on Wheels volunteer driver Tanya Briley says she's okay paying higher gas prices as long as people are being fed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The rising gas prices because of the war in Ukraine has cost everyone, including volunteers in Louisville who deliver meals to seniors.

Tanya Briley is a volunteer with Meals on Wheels, which is part of the Louisville Metro Senior Nutrition Program.

Briley has been delivering food to homebound seniors every Thursday since 2013. She said she drops off five days' worth of packaged meals to seniors in the Buechel neighborhood.

As gas prices continue to surge across the nation, Briley said she doesn’t mind paying the extra money for gas, as long as she's making sure people are getting fed.

"It needs to be done and I'm going to do it anyway," she said. "I love serving others."

The Metro's Senior Nutrition Program Supervisor Todd Adams said prices at the pump aren’t impacting the program's current volunteers so far.

He said historically, volunteers are willing to pay the higher prices.

"The folks that we have that are volunteering to do this are very dedicated to the program," Adams said. "They understand the need these folks have, and for them to have to pay an extra dollar a gallon for gas, I don't think it matters as much as what they know they're giving."

Adams did say more seniors have applied for help, so more volunteers are needed.

Click here to learn more about volunteering for Meals on Wheels.

