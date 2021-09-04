DMX manager: Rapper remains on life support Thursday night

DMX's manager urged people on Thursday night to stop posting false rumors and said DMX's family plans to issue a statement sometime Friday.

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The attached video is from earlier this week.

Legendary rapper DMX remained on life support Thursday night, his manager confirmed in a video meant to dispel false social media rumors that DMX had died.

"Please stop with posting with these rumors. DMX is still alive, yes he is on life support," manager Steve Rifkind said in a video posted on Instagram. "But please, it's not helping anybody by seeing these false rumors. Let the family relax for a night, you'll be hearing a statement from the family sometime tomorrow."

The 50-year-old rapper, born Earl Simmons, was admitted to a New York hospital last Friday, following a heart attack. Initial reports had said DMX had overdosed on drugs, but his longtime lawyer said he wasn’t sure what caused the heart attack.

"I've been with DMX for the past three years, so the only thing I ask is just stop with the rumors. He is still alive and he is on life support," Rifkind said late Thursday.

Over the years, DMX has battled with substance abuse. The rapper canceled a series of shows to check himself into a rehabilitation facility in 2019. In an Instagram post, his team said he apologized for the canceled shows and thanked his fans for the continued support.

On Monday, supporters and family of the rapper chanted his name and offered up prayers outside the New York hospital where he remained in the Intensive Care Unit.

DMX reportedly underwent further tests Wednesday on his brain function.