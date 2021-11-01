Reports: 'Quantum Leap' star Dean Stockwell dies at 85

The veteran actor died peacefully in his sleep Sunday, according to reports.

WASHINGTON — Actor Dean Stockwell, who starred in films like "Married to the Mob" and "Air Force One," as well as the long-running NBC series "Quantum Leap" died on Sunday, according to multiple reports. He was 85.

According to Deadline, Stockwell died peacefully in his sleep of natural causes Sunday.

Born in Los Angeles in 1936, Deadline reports that Stockwell took to theater at a young age, appearing on Broadway at just seven years old. According to Variety, his first film appearance came not too long after that, in 1945's "Valley of Decision."

One of his biggest roles was as Admiral Al Calavicci on NBC's sci-fi "Quantum Leap," starring alongside Scott Bakula in all 97 episodes. Stockwell received four Golden Globe and four Primetime Emmy nominations for his portrayal of the admiral, coming away with the Golden Globe win in 1990.