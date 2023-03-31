LMPD: Woman 'critically injured' after car crash on Dixie Highway

Due to the severity of her injuries, LMPD's Traffic Unit is conducting an investigation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is in "critical condition" after a car accident on Dixie Highway in Louisville on Friday.

Around 9:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a collision on Dixie Highway at Bernheim Road, according to an LMPD press release.

Investigators believe the driver of an SUV was traveling eastbound on Bernheim Road, crossing Dixie Highway when they collided with an SUV traveling northbound on Dixie Highway.

As a result, the woman driving the SUV traveling northbound on Dixie Highway was critically injured and transported to UofL Hospital.

According to officials, the driver of the other SUV was not injured.

Due to the severity of the victim's injuries, LMPD's Traffic Unit is conducting an investigation into the collision.

