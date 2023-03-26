LMPD: 3-year-old boy hospitalized after being hit by car

Police said the young boy was transported to Norton Children’s Hospital and is expected to survive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a little boy was hit by a car on Sunday afternoon.

Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a 3-year-old boy that was struck in the 200 block Magnolia St.

LMPD said the young boy was transported to Norton Children’s Hospital and is expected to survive.

The LMPD 2nd Division is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip Portal online.

