LMPD: Child hospitalized after hit by car in Shawnee neighborhood

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, according to Louisville Metro Police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A child is in the hospital after being struck by a car in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood on Sunday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a report of a person under the age of 18 getting hit by a car in the 3600 block of River Park Drive, according to an LMPD press release.

The child was transported to Norton Children's Hospital. Officials believe they will survive.

All parties involved, including the driver, stayed at the scene. LMPD officers are investigating.

