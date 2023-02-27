LG&E reports more than 7,000 Louisville customers without power

LG&E and firefighters also responded to a tree limb that landed on a power line in Jeffersontown.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A wind warning has been called for the area, and those 60 miles per hour winds have caused some issues.

More than 7,000 customers throughout Louisville are without power, according to LG&E’s outage map.

There have also been reports of tree limbs falling down on power lines in Jeffersontown.

LG&E and firefighters responded to the scene on Chenoweth Run Road.

