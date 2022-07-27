Highlands bar closes after being open for less than a year

“It’s been an honor to Wiggle with you,” the Wiggle Room’s owners wrote on Facebook. “See you on the dancefloor.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bardstown Road is home to several bars, but the nightlife hub is soon to lose one of its newest bars this August.

The Wiggle Room, a 70s-themed bar that opened at the end of 2021, announced on Tuesday it would be closing permanently on August 7.

While the owners didn’t mention exactly why the bar was closing, they said it was due to “a variety of circumstances that have proven to be outside the realm of our control.”

The bar was a project by the owners of the MerryWeather bar in Germantown.

The bar will remain open during regular hours through the end of July, but will be closed the first week of August.

Despite the closing, there will be two final nights of music featuring music by Magic Domdi on Friday, Aug. 5 and Slim Thicc on Saturday, Aug. 6.

“Come tip your bartenders as much as you can between now and then,” the owners said. “Let them know you love them. We sure do!”

