Louisville, Northern Kentucky airports awarded $7.8 million in federal funds

The funds allocated for the Muhammad Ali Airport will be used to protect Louisville residents from being exposed to significant aviation noise.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some of Kentucky's airports are getting an upgrade, using a $7.8 million federal grant.

“The two airports receiving today’s grants are the largest in Kentucky and connect our major urban areas to business opportunities and travel destinations across the world," Senator McConnell said.

The Federal Aviation Grant awarded to Kentucky's airports includes over $4.6 million for noise mitigation measures for Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport to protect local residences, according to a press release from the office of Senator Mitch McConnell.

“These funds enhance the Airport Authority’s ongoing efforts to be a good neighbor through our noise mitigation programs near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport,” said Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority.

Some ways to reduce the number of people exposed to significant aviation noise: improving aircraft engines and airframe technology, reducing emissions, not using land near airports when possible, and mitigating adverse impacts of aircraft noise in homes and schools near airports, according to the FAA's website.

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport will receive over $3.1 million to rehabilitate the tarmac of their airport.

CEO of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Candace McGraw says, “This grant will assist us in rehabilitating apron areas that are needed for aircraft parking and additional cargo activity."

Senator Mitch McConnell advocated for the Airport Improvement Program funding in this year's government funding bill, which was passed in the Senate and became law this year.

"To secure the Commonwealth’s place at the center of America’s transportation system, we must continue to improve our infrastructure and provide the best experience for travelers possible,” said Senator McConnell.

