Shelby County's solar facility expands

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. — Shelby County’s solar farm has expanded.

The solar share facility’s fifth section is up and running, bringing its total to more than 6,000 solar panels.

About 500 LG&E and KU residential and business customers have subscribed to use the new section.

They will earn credits on their monthly bills based on their subscription level.

More than 2,800 people are currently participating in solar share.

