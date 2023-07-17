WHAS11 School Supply Drive: Where to donate to help Louisville children get back to school

WHAS11 News is partnering with Kroger and UPS for a back-to-school supply drive to benefit CASA of the River Region.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a matter of weeks, thousands of Kentuckiana children will be heading back to school.

This year, WHAS11 needs your help to ensure countless children in our community get back into the classroom with the supplies they need for a successful school year.

WHAS11 News has teamed up with Kroger and UPS for this year's School Supply Drive. All donated supplies will benefit children involved in the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the River Region network.

CASA is an organization that advocates for abused and neglected children in the court and foster care systems.

Donations will be accepted starting July 17 through July 30.

Drop off your donations at the following Kroger locations:

Middletown: 12501 Shelbyville Road, Middletown, Ky. 40243

Stonybrook: 9080 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Ky. 40299

Tyler Village: 12611 Taylorsville Road, Suite 102, Louisville, Ky. 40299

Can't make it in person to donate at Kroger? No worries, click here to donate supplies online through Amazon.

Here's what supplies are needed:

Backpacks

Loose-leaf paper-college ruled

Loose-leaf paper-wide ruled

Notecards

Highlighters

Ruler

Box-24 crayons

2 pocket folders

Box-8 washable markers

Glue sticks

No 2 pencils-sharpened

Scissors

Scissors blunt tip

Notebooks-college ruled

Notebooks-wide ruled

Composition books-wide ruled

Ink pens (black or blue)

Hand Sanitizer

Boxes of Facial Tissue

Nonperishable individual snacks

