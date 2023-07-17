WHAS11 School Supply Drive: Where to donate to help Louisville children get back to school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a matter of weeks, thousands of Kentuckiana children will be heading back to school.
This year, WHAS11 needs your help to ensure countless children in our community get back into the classroom with the supplies they need for a successful school year.
WHAS11 News has teamed up with Kroger and UPS for this year's School Supply Drive. All donated supplies will benefit children involved in the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the River Region network.
CASA is an organization that advocates for abused and neglected children in the court and foster care systems.
Donations will be accepted starting July 17 through July 30.
Drop off your donations at the following Kroger locations:
- Middletown: 12501 Shelbyville Road, Middletown, Ky. 40243
- Stonybrook: 9080 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Ky. 40299
- Tyler Village: 12611 Taylorsville Road, Suite 102, Louisville, Ky. 40299
Can't make it in person to donate at Kroger? No worries, click here to donate supplies online through Amazon.
Here's what supplies are needed:
- Backpacks
- Loose-leaf paper-college ruled
- Loose-leaf paper-wide ruled
- Notecards
- Highlighters
- Ruler
- Box-24 crayons
- 2 pocket folders
- Box-8 washable markers
- Glue sticks
- No 2 pencils-sharpened
- Scissors
- Scissors blunt tip
- Notebooks-college ruled
- Notebooks-wide ruled
- Composition books-wide ruled
- Ink pens (black or blue)
- Hand Sanitizer
- Boxes of Facial Tissue
- Nonperishable individual snacks
