Louisville Urban League gets $2.5 million gift to fund affordable housing work

With that money, 50 vacant or abandoned homes and properties in West Louisville will be renovated into affordable housing units.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A $2.5 million donation to the Louisville Urban League will go towards creating affordable rental units in Louisville's West End.

The Sisters of Charity of Nazareth announced the gift Friday, investing in the nonprofit's "A Path Forward for Louisville" work.

With that money, 50 vacant or abandoned homes and properties in West Louisville will be renovated into affordable housing units over the next three years. Each home will include energy-efficient air conditioning units, windows, doors and appliances to keep utilities low for residents.

"We recognize that even before the pandemic we have so many homeless children in our community and things have only gotten worse so we know what we want to do is contribute to the affordable rentals," Louisville Urban League CEO Sadiqa Reynolds said. "This is a direct response to the pain our community is in so this is a big deal."

The Sisters of Charity of Nazareth do not often go public with donations, but said they felt that if they came forward, others might follow suit.

"We have agreed to make our actions public today, not to toot our own horn, but as a witness for others, with the hope that others might join us in similar actions that improve lives and build community," said Sister Adeline Fehribach, SCN Vice President.

Louisville Urban League said it will start renovating the properties immediately, and units will be available for rent later this year.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.