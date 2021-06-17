New intergenerational housing program launches in Louisville

Nesterly aims to provide affordable housing across the city while tackling the problem of loneliness in an aging generation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new program launching in Louisville could help people looking for temporary housing, as well as those who live alone.

Nesterly would rent out rooms from houses of “empty nesters”— older people in Louisville that don't want to leave their homes but no longer need all the space.

A study by Trulia showed there are nearly 30,000 spare bedrooms in the homes of Baby Boomers in Louisville.

Creator Noelle Marcus said this creates more housing without gentrifying neighborhoods.

"We really see Nesterly as an anti-gentrification tool," Marcus said, "We don't see a lot of positive opportunities to tackle gentrification. This is a way to help people who have been in their neighborhoods and communities a long time be able to stay there."

CEO of Louisville Urban League Sadiqa Reynolds joined Marcus to promote the site.

She said in Louisville there's no question that affordable housing in needed in every neighborhood. Beyond that, it's also about tackling loneliness, which is a growing issue for an aging generation.

Nesterly is "a very human service," according to Marcus. "The fact that people don't wanna go to nursing homes. They didn't before COVID and they definitely don't want to today. And finally loneliness. We just know it has an impact on our health and wellbeing."

Nesterly works a bit like AirBnB but for roommates. They have everyone—renters and homeowners alike—fill out applications and go through background checks for safety.

Social workers will do check-ins to make sure renters and older homeowners are doing well.

The rent is significantly cheaper than other listings in Louisville and homeowners will offset monthly prices if tenants help around the house.

The average lease is about nine months, but the minimum stay is 30 days.

