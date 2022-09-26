New initiative aims to create pathway to homeownership for west Louisville residents

The West Louisville Housing Initiative are helping residents with a pathway to homeownership.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new initiative aims to give west Louisville families more access to homeownership.

The Rotary Club of Louisville announced the launch of the West Louisville Housing Initiative on Monday. This will allow residents who may be low or middle-income access to housing.

The group has partnered with community businesses and organizations to raise $5 million to fund homeowners.

"Not everybody wants to be a renter, " said Denise Sears, Rotary Club of Louisville Board Director. "This provides them the option of the pathway if they want to be a homeowner as many of the families I know in West Louisville. This gives them the pathway to do that."

Some clients who have already begun the homeownership process through the initiative feel this is needed now more than ever. This comes as there are up to 80% of residents who are renters in the West Louisville neighborhood, according to a news release.

Homeownership has been a long time coming for those like Tamara Watkins, a resident, who says she is looking forward to the opportunity.

"I’ve been trying to own my home for the last five years and just the down payment assistance and my credit has been the holdup," Watkins said. "So I feel like if I can get help with that than I can move forward with it. "

Park Community Credit Union, Fifth Third Bank and others are partnering with the Rotary Club to make this happen. The credit union will be responsible for homeownership loans in the initiative.

To learn more, visit louisvillerotary.org/WLHI or contact Delene Taylor, Executive Director, Rotary Club of Louisville at (502) 589-1800 or rotary@rotary45.org.

