Norton Healthcare helps 'raise the roof' on Louisville Habitat for Humanity home

After having eight children, Fatuma Mohamed and Osman Abdi decided to settle down and become Louisville homeowners.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Healthcare and Habitat for Humanity teamed up to “raise the roof” on the newest Habitat for Humanity home in Louisville Friday.

The homebuyers, Fatuma Mohamed and Osman Abdi, fled their home in Somalia 14 years ago when they moved to Kenya. They made the move to Louisville 2016.

After having eight children, they decided to settle down and become Louisville homeowners.

Norton Healthcare CEO Russ Cox said nothing warms his heart more than a full front porch.

“This looks wonderful. You are what makes a home," he said. "Welcome home.”

A translator stood next to Mohamed as she spoke. Mohamed said they are big family.

“We are very excited. You know, we are very happy, you know, to have our own place of living. We live in a rent house now so we are grateful to have our own place,” Mohamed said.

Habitat for Humanity said they will have another round of applications for Habitat homes starting Oct. 1 through Oct. 15.

People can pick up an application at the Habitat for Humanity on Columbia Street.

