'Community first'; Louisville Urban League breaks ground on senior primary care clinic

"There are a lot of good changes happening in the west end of Louisville and I'm excited we're a part of this one."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new senior primary care clinic is expected to open in west Louisville next summer.

On Saturday, the Louisville Urban League broke ground on the new 7,500-square-foot medical building that will focus on improving seniors' access to care.

The new CenterWell Primary Care Clinic will be located on the Louisville Urban League's Sports and Learning Campus.

According to a press release, CenterWell, part of Humana's Primary Care Organization, provides primary care services in areas that have been historically medically underserved.

Sadiqa Reynolds, president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League, said she feels the League is "delivering on promises that have been owed to the community for so long."

"I mean, it is so exciting to be able to ensure that the seniors in this community have access to health care," Reynolds said. "There are a lot of good changes happening in the west end of Louisville and I'm excited we're a part of this one."

The facility will do more than just treat patients, however. The care team will also help address social determinants of health, such as housing and food insecurities and connect them with community resources as needed.

Officials say the clinic is a welcome addition to the Sports and Learning Campus, a 24-acre area that sat vacant and contaminated for more than a decade.

"When the League took on the challenge of developing the Sports and Learning Campus, we did it because we believed that our campus could serve as a catalyst for more resident-serving investments,” Reynolds said.

The clinic is expected to open and start serving patients in the summer of 2023.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.