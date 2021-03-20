Mayor Greg Fischer proclaims Monday as 'Wear Red Day' to support Louisville women's basketball

The mayor is proclaiming Monday as “Wear Red Day” and every game day for the Cards throughout the tournament.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville women’s basketball team is just a couple of days from tournament play and Mayor Greg Fischer is asking the city to rally around them.

“Best of luck to @UofLWBB next week! We’re cheering for a strong finish to an already awesome season,” Mayor Fischer said on Twitter.

The No. 2-seed Cardinals will face No. 15-seed Marist at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

