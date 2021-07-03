No. 5 Louisville Squares Off Against No. 3 NC State in ACC Final

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Following wins over Wake Forest and Syracuse, No. 5 University of Louisville women's basketball (23-2, 14-2) faces NC State (19-2, 12-2) in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament finals on Sunday afternoon at 12 p.m. ET. The game will broadcast on ESPN2 and 790-AM WKRD.



It marks the third time in four years that Louisville has advanced to the finals and they are seeking their second ACC Tournament championship in the last four years.



They claimed the 2018 ACC Tournament title and advanced to the title game in 2019.



In two ACC Tournament games, freshman Hailey Van Lith is leading the Cardinals with 16.0 points per game, eight made 3's, a 57.1 3-point shooting percentage, 3.0 steals per game and 37.5 minutes per game. She is tied for the team-lead with 6.0 rebounds per game and ranks second with 3.0 assists per game.



She led the team with 24 points in the win over Wake Forest and then had eight points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals against Syracuse.



In the win over Syracuse, Louisville had four double figure scorers and seven players scored at least seven points. UofL features four double-digit scorers - Dana Evans (20.2), Van Lith (11.4), Kianna Smith (11.4) and Olivia Cochran (10.8).



In all but three games, at least three players have scored in double figures. Six times four players have scored 10-plus points, six times five players have scored 10+ and six players scored in double figures wins over Bellarmine and North Carolina.



Louisville is limiting opponents to 6-35 (.171) 3-point shooting in the ACC Tournament. They held Wake Forest to 3-18 shooting (.167) and Syracuse to a 3-17 clip (.176).