No. 3 NC State beats No. 5 Louisville 58-56 for ACC title

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Raina Perez hit a jumper from near the left elbow with 2.1 seconds left to help No. 3 North Carolina State beat No. 5 Louisville 58-56 in Sunday’s championship game of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Perez’s shot broke a tie game in a tense finish between two of the nation’s top teams in which neither led by more than one point over the final 4 minutes.

It secured the Wolfpack’s first back-to-back titles in program history. Elissa Cunane scored 20 points and was named tournament MVP.

Dana Evans had 15 points for the Cardinals.

