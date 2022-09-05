Traffic congestion possible at voting location in Bullitt County officials say

Bullitt County Board of Education and the Bullitt County Board of Elections said traffic might be present at Eastside Middle School on Thursday and Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bullitt County officials warn of possible traffic congestion at one of their voting sites according to a press release.

They said this is due to student car rider pickup lines combined with voters using the gym.

Deputies from the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office will be on-site from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. only.

Other possible voting locations are:

Voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m Thursday through Saturday.

