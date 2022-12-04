Kentucky Voter Guide: How to vote in the 2022 Primary Election

KENTUCKY, USA — It's almost time for Kentuckians to cast their votes in the 2022 Primary Election.
This year, the primary election will take place on May 17.
There are four ways you can vote in the 2022 primary:
- In-person, excused, absentee early voting before Election Day will take place on May 4-6 and May 9–11.
- In-person, no-excuse, absentee early voting before Election Day will take place May 12-14.
- In-person voting will take place on Election Day, May 17.
- You can also vote by using mail-in absentee ballot (return by mail or ballot drop-box). Request an absentee ballot by Tuesday, May 3.
On Election Day, polls will be open between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. local time. Remember, if you are in line at 6 p.m. you will be allowed to vote!
You'll need to bring a valid form of identification with you to cast your ballot.
The deadline to register to vote was April 18, if you missed this deadline you can still register to vote in the November General Election, just not the primary.
To check your voter registration status, click here.
Key races to watch in Jefferson County:
United States Senator
Democrats
- Charles Booker
- Ruth Gao
- John Merrill
- Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr.
Republicans
- Paul V. Hamilton
- John Schiess
- Rand Paul
- Tami L. Stainfield
- Arnold Blankenship
- Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick
U.S. Representative in Congress, 3rd Congressional District
Democrats
- Morgan McGarvey
- Attica Scott
Republicans
- Mike Craven
- Daniel Cobble
- Stuart N. Ray
- Justin Gregory
- Gregory P. Puccetti
- Rhonda Palazzo
- Darien D. Barrios Moreno
Louisville Metro Mayor
Democrats
- Timothy Findley Jr.
- Shameka L. Parrish-Wright
- Skylar Beckett Graudick
- David Lawrence Nicholson
- Craig Greenburg
- Anthony Oxendine
- Colin J. Hardin
Republicans
- Phillip O. Molestina
- William "Bill" Dieruf
- Rob Stark Reishman Jr.
- Chartrael Hall
For more information about Election Day, visit the Kentucky State Board of Elections website.
