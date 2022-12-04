Kentucky Voter Guide: How to vote in the 2022 Primary Election

Here's everything you need to know about this year's primary election on May 17.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KENTUCKY, USA — It's almost time for Kentuckians to cast their votes in the 2022 Primary Election.

This year, the primary election will take place on May 17.

There are four ways you can vote in the 2022 primary:

In-person, excused, absentee early voting before Election Day will take place on May 4-6 and May 9–11.

In-person, no-excuse, absentee early voting before Election Day will take place May 12-14.

In-person voting will take place on Election Day, May 17.

You can also vote by using mail-in absentee ballot (return by mail or ballot drop-box). Request an absentee ballot by Tuesday, May 3.

On Election Day, polls will be open between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. local time. Remember, if you are in line at 6 p.m. you will be allowed to vote!

You'll need to bring a valid form of identification with you to cast your ballot.

The deadline to register to vote was April 18, if you missed this deadline you can still register to vote in the November General Election, just not the primary.

To check your voter registration status, click here.

Key races to watch in Jefferson County:

United States Senator

Democrats

Charles Booker

Ruth Gao

John Merrill

Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr.

Republicans

Paul V. Hamilton

John Schiess

Rand Paul

Tami L. Stainfield

Arnold Blankenship

Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick

U.S. Representative in Congress, 3rd Congressional District

Democrats

Morgan McGarvey

Attica Scott

Republicans

Mike Craven

Daniel Cobble

Stuart N. Ray

Justin Gregory

Gregory P. Puccetti

Rhonda Palazzo

Darien D. Barrios Moreno

Louisville Metro Mayor

Democrats

Timothy Findley Jr.

Shameka L. Parrish-Wright

Skylar Beckett Graudick

David Lawrence Nicholson

Craig Greenburg

Anthony Oxendine

Colin J. Hardin

Republicans

Phillip O. Molestina

William "Bill" Dieruf

Rob Stark Reishman Jr.

Chartrael Hall

For more information about Election Day, visit the Kentucky State Board of Elections website.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.