Elections

Kentucky Voter Guide: How to vote in the 2022 Primary Election

Here's everything you need to know about this year's primary election on May 17.

KENTUCKY, USA — It's almost time for Kentuckians to cast their votes in the 2022 Primary Election.

This year, the primary election will take place on May 17

There are four ways you can vote in the 2022 primary:

  • In-person, excused, absentee early voting before Election Day will take place on May 4-6 and May 9–11.
  • In-person, no-excuse, absentee early voting before Election Day will take place May 12-14.
  • In-person voting will take place on Election Day, May 17.
  • You can also vote by using mail-in absentee ballot (return by mail or ballot drop-box). Request an absentee ballot by Tuesday, May 3.

Click here to find a polling location near you.

On Election Day, polls will be open between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. local time. Remember, if you are in line at 6 p.m. you will be allowed to vote! 

You'll need to bring a valid form of identification with you to cast your ballot. 

The deadline to register to vote was April 18, if you missed this deadline you can still register to vote in the November General Election, just not the primary.

To check your voter registration status, click here.

Key races to watch in Jefferson County:

United States Senator

Democrats

  • Charles Booker
  • Ruth Gao
  • John Merrill
  • Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr.

Republicans

  • Paul V. Hamilton
  • John Schiess
  • Rand Paul
  • Tami L. Stainfield 
  • Arnold Blankenship
  • Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick

U.S. Representative in Congress, 3rd Congressional District

Democrats

  • Morgan McGarvey
  • Attica Scott

Republicans

  • Mike Craven
  • Daniel Cobble
  • Stuart N. Ray
  • Justin Gregory
  • Gregory P. Puccetti
  • Rhonda Palazzo
  • Darien D. Barrios Moreno

Louisville Metro Mayor

Democrats

  • Timothy Findley Jr.
  • Shameka L. Parrish-Wright
  • Skylar Beckett Graudick
  • David Lawrence Nicholson
  • Craig Greenburg
  • Anthony Oxendine
  • Colin J. Hardin

Republicans

  • Phillip O. Molestina
  • William "Bill" Dieruf
  • Rob Stark Reishman Jr.
  • Chartrael Hall

View all races in Jefferson County here. 

For more information about Election Day, visit the Kentucky State Board of Elections website.

