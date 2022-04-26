Kentucky Primary | Jefferson County Clerk's Office seeking hundreds of poll workers

Are you the one? About 300 registered Democrats and 500 Republicans are being sought to work the polls during the May 17 primary.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky voters are expected to head to the polls in three weeks for the state’s primary and officials are looking for workers to help things go smoothly.

The Jefferson County Clerk’s Office are looking for elections officers to work the polls at local precincts on May 17.

“Holding free, fair, and secure elections is a cornerstone of our democracy, but it needs the support of the people to stand,” Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw said. “We’ve seen such passion around voting these past few years, and we’d love to see that translate into service for our county and country.”

There is a need of 300 registered Democrats and 500 Republicans to work from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The poll workers will receive $200 for completing training and day-of duties. That training is expected to take place during the week until May 3 and officials said the sessions will be scheduled during the day and night.

To find out more information about being a poll worker, click here or you can contact Jeff Pellman, Republican Administrator, at JPellman@JeffersonCountyClerk.org or Gerald Griggs, Democratic Administrator at GGriggs@JeffersonCountyClerk.org.

