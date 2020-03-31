LOUISVILLE, Ky. — During a time when visitors aren't allowed inside nursing homes across the country, staff are doing everything they can to brighten the days of the residents in isolation.

Miss Jackie is a resident at Spring View Nursing and Rehabilitation in Grayson County. She spends most evenings, around 5 o'clock, signing along with Virginia Moore during the Governor's daily updates. The ASL translator has been at his side from day one, sharing the latest news about the state's latest COVID-19 cases.

Jackie's caregivers took a video of her one day last week signing along to the news conference and sent it to Moore. Take a look at the response she received.

