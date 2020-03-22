LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the state continues to look for ways to flatten the curve of the coronavirus, Governor Andy Beshear is reassuring Kentuckians that uniting as one in this crisis will help everyone get through this.

Beshear is receiving praise on social media for his calm leadership through this time of crisis.

“Here for daily Governor Andy Beshear pressers that serve as calming meditation and steady, sweet leadership in a world that badly needs and adult in the room,” Twitter user @cloverest said.

His demeanor has even inspired a Facebook group called “Andy Beshear memes for social distancing teens” where many share their love for the governor in humor whether it be t-shirt, photos – anything creative.

During his Saturday media briefing, Beshear said the Governor’s mansion would be lit green, a color representing compassion and renewal.

He’s still wanting Kentuckians to practice social distancing, even those who attend church services on Sunday.

Beshear says services should be done remotely through social outlets, livestreams, radio stations or television.

“We now have very specific examples in multiple parts of the state about where this coronavirus has been spread in a house of worship,” he said. “My faith is one of the things that keeps me going in the job that I do and I absolutely know in my heart that God gives us wisdom and wouldn’t want us to be in a small, confined space where this coronavirus can spread.”

The governor is also asking houses of worship to ring their bells around 10 a.m. Sunday.

“We’d love for you to ring the bells. It’s been done at other times in America,” he said. “It just reminds us that we’re all here, that our Creator, regardless of your faith, cares about us. We will make it through this and just because we can’t go to a building to gather where we talk about it, doesn’t mean that it is not there with us and helping to guide us. We’ll make sure that we come out of this together.”

Beshear also wants Kentuckians to use the following hashtags on social media as a sign of unity -- #TeamKentucky, #TogetherKY, #Patriot and #HealthyAtHome.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

RELATED: Shoppers rush to Kroger early to get essentials

RELATED: Spencer County confirms first case of coronavirus

RELATED: Real-time updates | 67-year-old is third coronavirus-related death in Kentucky, currently 87 confirmed cases in the state

RELATED: FDA approves coronavirus test that produces results in 45 minutes

RELATED: Proffitt Report: We can overcome coronavirus pandemic by learning from Greatest Generation

RELATED: Residential real estate inventory down but projected low-interest rates could bring a boom

RELATED: 'We don’t know what’s going to happen' | Salon owner fears for the industry

RELATED: U of L professors switch course plans to fit online platform

RELATED: Former UofL player starts fundraiser for those affected by coronavirus in Louisville

RELATED: Kentucky-based testing laboratory now evaluating for COVID-19 for the Commonwealth, nation