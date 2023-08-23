Sen. Rand Paul honors Vietnam veteran with Bronze Star Medal, other military awards

Steven Stoker served in the Army after being drafted in 1969. He trained at both Fort Knox and Fort Polk, and served in both infantry and airborne units.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) awarded several military awards to a Vietnam veteran in Louisville on Wednesday.

According to a news release, Paul and his office presented Steven Stoker a Bronze Star Medal and other military awards.

“A very rewarding and special aspect of serving as a United States Senator for Kentucky is honoring Veterans like Mr. Stoker,” Paul said. “From the bottom of my heart and for the country, thank you, we are indebted for your service and sacrifice.”

Stoker served in the Army after being drafted in 1969. He trained at both Fort Knox and Fort Polk, and served in both the 4th Infantry Division and the 101st Airborne.

"There's a big difference from when I came home," he said. "Back then, because the Vietnam War were so polarized, it's a whole lot different than it is now. They, they respect veterans now. And back then, they didn't."

Stoker received the following awards:

Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal

Army Commendation Medal with 2 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters

National Defense Service Medal

Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars

Combat Infantryman Badge 1st Award

Expert Badge with Machine Gun Bar with Rifle Bar

Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon (1960)

Any veteran's who need assistance with replacing lost or damaged Veterans Affairs records, military medals and records are encouraged to fill out a Privacy Release Form or call 270-782-8303.

