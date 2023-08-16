'They have faced adversity': Southern Indiana veterans graduate from rehabilitation program

The program is designed to help veterans who are in the court system and want treatment for addiction or serious mental health illnesses.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Veterans Court of Southern Indiana hosted a graduation ceremony for its rehabilitation program Wednesday afternoon.

Those in the program are required to attend regular court appearances and make a commitment to be clean and sober.

Plus, they must successfully complete a treatment plan.

"I think it brings so much hope that you can learn how to cope with things that have set you back," Judge Maria Granger said. "You know, things that have been a challenge has almost been overwhelming. And for those graduates that you've seen here tonight, they have faced adversity that has been just like that."

The court was established in 2011.

It has been a community effort of courts, prosecutions, the Department of Veteran Affairs and more.

