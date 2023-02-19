Woman hospitalized after being shot by Louisville police in Valley Station

LMPD interim chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said officers had arrived at the 9100 block of Chenault Road and saw a woman “holding and waving” a gun Sunday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is in the hospital after she was apparently shot by police near Valley Station, according to Louisville Metro Police.

The scene unfolded around 5:45 p.m. in the 9100 block of Chenault Road.

LMPD interim chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said officers had arrived at the scene and saw a woman “holding and waving” a gun in the middle of the street.

That’s when officers allegedly gave various commands for her to drop the weapon. She apparently refused and started to advance towards officers while they kept giving her commands to put the weapon down.

Gwinn-Villaroel said officers fired at the woman and she was given aid immediately. They recovered the weapon.

That woman was conscious and alert. She transported to the hospital for treatment. Her condition was not immediately available.

The investigation is in preliminary stages and the interim chief said the officers followed all protocols and procedures.

“We are grateful tonight that our officers weren’t injured and that the subject this evening was rendered immediate aid,” Gwinn-Villaroel said.

The woman’s identity is not yet known or if she will face any charges.

Kentucky State Police will handle the investigation.

