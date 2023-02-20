Neighbor recalls moments LMPD shot woman near Valley Station

Carl Dupin says he was sitting in his living room when he heard a loud noise coming outside Sunday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is shocked after learning his neighbor was shot by Metro Police officers near Valley Station Sunday night.

"We never have trouble around here. I've been here 35 years or so. This is a dead in quiet street. It's really a nice neighborhood," Carl Dupin said.

Dupin says he was sitting in his living room when he heard a loud noise coming outside.

"Bam bam bam! It finally got on my nerves, and I came to the door to see what it was and by the time I reached for the door knob, I heard two shots," he said.

That's when Dupin said he saw three officers kneeling over a woman across the street, who he later learned was his neighbor.

"As far as I know, she was was a nice enough normal person," he said.

According to dispatchers, police received several calls Sunday about the woman. By the time officers arrived to Chenault Road , they say she was "waving a gun" in the middle of the street.

Officers say the woman allegedly started to run towards them while they commanded her to drop the gun. After shots were fired, both LMPD and Dupin say officers immediately ran to her aid.

"I mean really running. Really making an effort, bringing back bandages and stuff," Dupin said. "I don't know what else they could've done. Glad they didn't empty their clip and just blow her away.'

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg showed confidence in the officers' actions too.

Greenberg says he's working with Kentucky State Police to gather more information to release to the public.

"We have to ensure that we have an investigation that gets to the facts, but we also need to get those facts out to the public as soon as possible. I think that's critically important from an accountability and transparency perspective so I will be encouraging Kentucky State Police to release the body came footage as soon as possible," Mayor Greenberg said

In the meantime, Duplin hopes his neighbor receives the help she needs.

On Monday, LMPD said she is still recovering in the hospital.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.