Police arrest teen in connection to Irish Hill shooting

LMPD said the 14-year-old is charged with murder, possession of a handgun by a minor and attempted theft by unlawful taking or disposition of auto.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police arrested a teenager in connection to a shooting that happened in the Irish Hill neighborhood in January.

Due to his age, no other information is available.

Police said they responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Cooper Street on Jan. 27.

When officers arrived, police said they found 51-year-old Kenneth Maier shot; he later died at the scene.

WHAS11 spoke with a neighbor who said as the shots rang out, he saw two people, along with the Maier, in the area.

"It makes me sad that someone feels the need to carry a gun, let alone kill somebody with it," they said. "What happened to someone that they have such a disregard for another person's human life?"

The Irish Hill homeowner asked to remain anonymous but felt compelled to speak up. She said her co-workers knew the Maier and described him as musician with the kindest soul.

